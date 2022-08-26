Street Fighter's Cammy Brings Beauty and Brawn to Good Smile Company

Cammy is back in action as beauty and brawn come to Good Smile Company with their newest Pop Up Parade statue. Street Fighter has been making a comeback lately with a nice assortment of a pretty amazing collections. The iconic fighting franchise has even crossed over with Transformer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and even Power Rangers. These fighters are legendary, and they will continue with all these collaborations with them taking on the world of Fortnite, they will even reach greater heights. Good Smile Company has been introducing Street Fighter to their popular Pop Up Parade statue line. Ryu and Chun-Li have already been revealed, and now Cammy joins the fight with a gorgeous new piece.

Cammy is one fighter you won't want to mess with, and Good Smile Company captures her perfectly with this new statue. Her classic Street Fighter outfit is recreated, showing off her colorful yet revealing design. Posed in a seductive stance, Cammy is ready to join the other fighters in your growing Street Fighter collection. The Pop Up Parade Cammy is priced at $34.99, and she is set for a March 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and they will stay open until September 21, 2022, so reserve one while you can.

"Techniques of Incomparable Precision: Cammy makes her POP UP PARADE debut. POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the "Street Fighter" series of fighting games comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the Delta Red operative, Cammy! The strong and beautiful looks of Cammy's slender-yet-toned physique have been carefully captured in figure form. Be sure to add her to your collection!"