Street Fighter Chun-Li's Deadly Beauty is Unleashed with Good Smile

Good Smile Company is getting a new upgrade as they announce a new franchise for their Pop Up Parade statue series. The hit fighting game Street Fighter is coming alive with some truly impressive statues. The Pop Up Parade statue line was created to give collectors some incredible statues at a great price and does not hold back on detail. Street Fighter is a perfect franchise to come to this line as the fighters are super colorful and loaded with character. Chun-Li is the first fighter heading our way as beauty and brawn collide in glorious fashion.

The Blue Jade is perfectly sculpted, stands at roughly 7" tall, and is captured in a nice fighting stance. She is shown in her classic blue Street Fighter costume, and Good Smile did not hold back on this design. Street Fighter is a perfect game to come to Pop Up Parade as there are plenty of costumes, fighters, and Player 2 skins to release to gamers. The Pop Up Parade Chun-Li is priced at only $34.99 and is set for a January 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live, and she can be found right here until pre-orders close on August 17, 2022, so act fast!

"The Blue Jade makes her POP UP PARADE debut. POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon!"

"From the "Street Fighter" series of fighting games comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the ICPO investigator who fights with magnificent kick techniques, Chun-Li! The figure features Chun-Li in a fighting pose, prepared to unleash a devastating attack at any moment. Her beautiful looks have been carefully captured in figure form. Be sure to add her to your collection!"