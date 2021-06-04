Street Fighter x Darkstalkers Menat as Felicia Statue PCS Statue

PCS Collectibles is back at it again with another one of their truly incredible statues from the hit video game Street Fighter. This newest statue comes out of Street Fighter V as new Darkstalkers costumes come to life with Menat. Menat is dressing up as Felicia, this time giving collectors a purrfect collectible for their collection. This feisty fighter is displayed on top of a tarn ball base, showing off her new skin-tight and revealing costume design. Standing 19" tall, Street Fighter fans will have the option of two hight detailed statues with Player 1 and Player 2 versions of Menat. Both versions are very well sculpted and will have an exclusive edition that will include a special art print. The Menat as Felicia Street Fighter x Darkstalkers Statue from PCS Collectibles is priced at $550 each. They are set to release in December 2021 with pre-orders already live and can be found located here.

"Menat as Felicia 1/4 Scale Statue – Premium Collectibles Studio presents the Menat as Felicia: Season Pass 1:4 Scale Statue. The Menat as Felicia Statue measures 19" tall and 9.5" wide as the fighting fortune-teller suits up as the feline Felicia from Capcom's Darkstalkers on top of a sculpted yarn ball base, accompanied by a white kitten. Faithfully recreated based on her in-game model, the Menat as Felicia: Season Pass 1:4 Scale is dressed in a fully sculpted white costume with fur-like effects detailed into the design. She wears a white bodysuit complete with tail, paws, claws, and ears detailed with pink accents. Her blue hair flows energetically behind her, tied off with a light blue ribbon."

"The Menat as Felicia: Player 2 Season Pass 1:4 Scale is dressed in a fully sculpted black costume with fur-like effects detailed into the design. She wears a black bodysuit complete with tail, paws, claws, and ears detailed with pink accents. Her red hair flows behind her, tied off with a pink ribbon to complete the full Felicia outfit. The Exclusive Edition of the either version of the Menat as Felicia Statue includes a matching 11×17" Street Fighter print by artist Edwin Huang, making this a must-have for video game fans! Cat got your tongue? Be sure to claw out a space in your collection for the Menat as Felicia: Season Pass 1:4 Scale Statue by PCS today!"