Street Fighter IV Evil Ryu Brings the Pain to Storm Collectibles

Storm Collectibles keeps the fight alive as they unveil their newest Street Fighter IV figure. This time things get a little dark as an alternate form of Ryu has been unleashed once again with Evil Ryu. Consumed by hate, madness, and the complete and utter use to win by any means necessary, this Evil Ryu is ready to join your growing collection. Street Fighter fans will not want to miss out on this amazing, highly detailed, and articulated figure that is loaded with accessories. Evil Ryu will come with a variety of interchangeable pieces with three different head sculpts and 4 pairs of swappable hands. Storm Collectibles has developed a new body just for this figure, and it will even come with 5 special evil effects.

Evil Ryu will level the playing field with his own demonic Hadoken attachment that will look great when displayed oath other Storm Collectibles Street Fighter figures. Most of Storm Collectibles fighting figure sell out, so be sure to secure your before you are too late, and you can do that here. Street Fighter IV Evil Ryu is priced at $85.00 and is set to release between July – September 2021. Be on the lookout for other fighters to add to your collection, like the recently released Battle Costume Cammy.

"EVIL RYU – Street Fighter IV – Evil Ryu is an alternate form of Ryu of heartless, mad, uncontrollable, and nothing more but a demon, Evil Ryu enjoys absolute power and obsesses with fighting and will defeat any fighters standing in front of him with no empathy or respect. In Street Fighter IV he takes on a much more menacing and powerful appearance, with a gaping hole burned into his chest and his back that bears a glowing "Heaven"(天) Kanji."

Features:

Newly developed authentic Evil Ryu Body

3 x Interchanging Head-Sculpts

4 x Interchanging pair of Hands

1 x Hadoken

5 x Evil Effect