GI Joe Ultimates Wave 4 Up For Preorder From Super7 Super7 has revealed and opened up preorders for wave four of their GI Joe Ultimates line, featuring the first preorder bonus.

GI Joe Ultimates felt like a myth for a long time, but now that we finally have wave one in hand, Super7 has put wave four up for order. This is also the first wave to have a bonus for preordering directly through them, as a weapons pack will be included with preorder. The wave, like the others, will consist of two Joes and two Cobra. On the side of the angels are Stalker and Gung-Ho, while the Cobra side gets Zartan with color-changing ability and a classic suit Baroness. Each comes packaged in the standard Ultimates packaging and is, of course, packed to the gills with accessories. Check out the latest GI Joe Ultimates below, and preorder right here.

GI Joe Ultimates Wave 4 Details

"G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! Wave 4 features a pair of G.I. Joe's most stalwart warriors, Stalker and Gung-Ho, facing off against two of Cobra's most dangerous operatives: a color-changing Zartan and Baroness in her signature black suit! These 7" scale made-to-order ULTIMATES! figures are packed with interchangeable parts and accessories to bring these iconic characters into real life!

Exclusive Super Pack Assemble the complete G.I. JOE Wave 4 ULTIMATES! collection and receive an Exclusive Super Pack! An assortment of action-packed tactical accessories to begin building your ULTIMATES! armory. Available only with the purchase of the full wave of Super7 ULTIMATES! Action Figures from Super7.com. Yo Joe!" It seems a little early to be having a repaint already, as the Baroness is, but that Zartan is next level. That they went ahead and did the color change is incredible and makes that a must-own. Both Stalker and Gung-Ho look exceptional as well. I have yet to open my wave one, but I have them now and cannot wait to get my hands on them this week. Gi Joe Ultimates wave four are up for preorder now.