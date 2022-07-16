GI Joe, Thundercats, Jem, And More COming To SDCC From Super7

Super7 is one of the best toy companies around, my personal favorite, and a fixture of SDCC. Their booth is always fun, but it is their store eight blocks away from the show that is always a must-visit while in the city. They usually have a pop-up where they turn their store into a big party celebrating the lines they produce toys for, with past activations including Masters of the Universe, the Universal Monsters Boodega, and even a Peanuts takeover. This year is no different, as they let Cobra infiltrate the San Diego store and a smattering of GI Joe Super7 figure exclusives going on sale. GI Joe is not all, though, and while there may still be more revealed, here is a look at what we know will be available from them next week.

Super7 GI Joe, Godzilla, Jem, And More!

For GI Joe offerings, Super7 has a bunch. While we still wait with bated breath for their first wave of Ultimates to ship out, they will have an exclusive version of the Ultimates BAT available at the pop-up in comic colors.

Also available at the pop-up is a comic version of Snake Eyes paying tribute to issue #27 of the old Marvel Comics series and six new GLOW Patrol ReAction figures.

Sticking with ReAction, the final announced GI Joe pop-up exclusive is the Pyramid of Darkness figures set, which includes six figures. Super7 really outdid themselves here, and I never thought I could own a Shipwreck in Cobra gear.

At SDCC itself, there are some amazing exclusives announced so far. The one myself and BC's own Tyler are most excited for is the latest Ultimates exclusive from Thundercats, the Hook Mountain Ice version of Lion-O. This is from one of my favorite episodes of the classic cartoon, and being all in for the Thundercats line, I need this in my life right now.

On the ReAction side, Super7 at the show will have exclusives from their The Worst franchise, Spongebob, Godzilla, Jem, and the Holograms, Beavis and Butt-Head, the latest Creature From the Black Lagoon glow figure, and another My Pet Monster.

Finally, while not available at the show, preorders will be open for Ultimates Shogun Godzilla, both regular and glow editions. These will also be available to preorder at the same time on the wonderful new Super7 website.

Anything left over after the show will also be available there, though with how cool this stuff is, some of it will sell out for sure. If you are at SDCC this year, make it a point to visit their booth and store for some of the best figures and conversations you will find in San Diego.