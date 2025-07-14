Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, superman

Superman (2025) Premium Format Figure Has Landed at Sideshow

Get ready to go up, up, and away as a brand new selection of Superman collectibles are here for the brand new 2025 film

Article Summary Superman (2025) reboot soars at the box office, bringing fresh heroes and hope to the DC Universe.

David Corenswet shines as a vibrant, empathetic Superman, skipping the usual origin story formula.

Sideshow’s new 24-inch Premium Format Figure captures Superman's movie look and Fortress base.

Krypto the Superdog gets his own companion statue, with pre-orders open for the September 2026 release.

Superman is flying high as the film has opened strong, earning $122 million domestically and $217 million worldwide. The long-awaited reboot of the DC Cinematic Universe has arrived, and it is pushing things in the right direction. David Corenswet did a remarkable job giving fans a grounded, empathetic take on Kal‑El that is lighter and more colorful. Complete with hopeful themes, humor, and new characters like Mr. Terrific, Guy Gardner, and Krypto the Superdog, they were even quite refreshing. It is nice not to see an origin story once again, and despite all the new characters on the screen, it felt like a Superman comic book brought to life.

Sideshow is even bringing the Man of Steel to life, capturing his new 2025 film for a new Premium Format Figure. Standing 24" tall, Kal-El stands out with a colorful movie-accurate outfit with sculpted cape and Fortress of Solitude-themed base. The statue will also have a companion Krypto, the Superdog statue (sold separately), who will enhance his pose. Pre-orders are already live for a mighty $765, but payment plans are offered, and he is set to arrive in September 2026.

Superman (2025) Premium Format Figure – Sideshow Collectibles

"Look up! The Superman Premium Format™ Figure measures 24 inches (61 cm) tall, 11 inches (28 cm) wide, and 11 inches (28 cm) deep as a costumed Clark Kent flies above the Fortress of Solitude. He strikes a classically heroic pose while his long cape sweeps toward the cold Kryptonian crystals. Looking off into the distance, Superman envisions peace and equality on planet Earth — ideals he's ready to fight for, now and forever."

"Inspired by James Gunn's Superman (2025), this fully sculpted DC statue embodies hope, justice, and a better tomorrow for all. His movie-accurate portrait and suit are highly detailed and vibrantly painted, capturing the character's radiant disposition in striking black and bold blue, red, and yellow. The Superman Premium Format™ Figure features a base inspired by the secret, ice-covered sanctuary utilized by Superman and his allies to repair and recover from battle."

