DC Multiverse Superman Vs Devastator McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Arrives

DC Comics story arc Dark Nights Metal is still a widely popular series amongst comic book fans. McFarlane Toys has easily been taking advantage of the series popularity by creating some amazing action figures of the Dark Multiverse characters. Now it looks like Superman is getting his very own 2-pack set as he takes on the Devastator. This Dark Multiverse Batman combined himself with the Doomsday virus having to kill his Earth's Superman. Now he is taking his corrupted sense of justice to our Earth. The McFarlane Toys 2-Pack will seemingly feature a repacked Devastator, but a new head sculpt for Superman. Just like the Red Death vs. Flash set, a display base will also be included, and it can be found here for $44.99.

"Batman™: The Devastator figure based on the comic book story arc Dark Nights™ Metal Superman figure based on the DC Rebirth Comic Multipack comes with a base. Included collectable art card with artwork on the front, and character biography on the back. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse."

"About SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS #1000: Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. The Man of Steel is virtually invulnerable and has the powers of super-strength, super-speed, and flight. He also has enhanced senses, including heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, and super-breath."

"About BATMAN™ EARTH-1 (DARK NIGHTS: METAL): Crashing into our world from the Dark Multiverse's Earth -1 comes a nightmarish fusion of the only two beings capable of taking on the Man of Steel— Doomsday and Batman™. The Devastator™ is an all-powerful creature in which the unstoppable might of Doomsday is combined with the unmatched intelligence of Batman."