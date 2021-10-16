Swamp Thing Comes to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse with Two Designs

McFarlane Toys does get some heat for their DC MUltivrse action figures, but they really are some of the best DC Comics toys around. Yes, the line is quite Batman focused but it is not their fault some of the most iconic and intense comics out there are based around the Dark Knight. However, the toy line does shine on occasion with some of their uncommon characters, like their newest release: Swamp Thing! Alec Holland is back and ready to save the green of the Earth by any means necessary with a brand new massive MegaFig from McFarlane.

Two versions of the figure are being released with his New 52 and DC Rebirth appearances comic to action figure form. The DC Rebirth version shows off Swamp Thing with his crown and will be a GameStop Exclusive. Both versions are beautifully detailed, highly articulated, and loaded with an intense sculpt to please any Justice League Dark fan. Priced at $39.99 this MegaFig is expected to release in December 2021 with pre-orders already live for the GameStop exclusive here and the standard here.

"While scientist Alec Holland was working on a formula to grow plant life where there is none, a rival organization vying for the formula, set off a bomb that covered Alec in his bio-restorative serum. To escape the flames of the explosion, he stumbled into a nearby swamp where he mutated into the strange hero known as Swamp Thing! Swamp Thing has superhuman strength and the ability to regenerate any portion of his body. He can also command plants to do his bidding and change locations instantly by inhabiting vegetation anywhere in the world."

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Swamp Thing is based on his look in DC New 52 (GameStop Exclusive)

Swamp Thing is based on his look in DC Rebirth, Includes an alternate hand and a base

Includes a base, collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures