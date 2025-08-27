Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: harvinger studios, savage crucible

Take A Bite Out of Savage Crucible's Deadly Pirahnoid Savage

War rages on in the Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios finally hits Wave 3 of their legendary toy line with darkness from the sea

Article Summary The Savage Crucible Wave 3 action figures launch in Q4 2025 with new sea-themed warriors and monsters.

Pirahnoid Savage boasts intricate paint, unique scales, and detailed articulation for dynamic display.

Figures are 6-7 inches tall with 30+ points of articulation and swappable hands and accessories.

Collectors can pre-order Savage Crucible figures now on Fan Distribution sites like Big Bad Toy Store.

Savage Crucible is a high-fantasy action figure line created by Harvinger Studios that blends sword-and-sorcery aesthetics with deep world-building. The line gained massive support through its original 2023 crowdfunding through Kickstarter. Over a dozen beautifully crafted 1:12 scale figures with over 30 points of articulation, premium paint apps, and swappable accessories were offered. However, it takes time to get these figures out, and Wave 3 is next to be released with a Q4 2025 release date. As the popularity of Savage Crucible has risen since its debut, Harvinger Studios has listened to additional pre-orders outside of Kickstarter.

One of them is the Paranoid Savage, a more brutal and detailed figure than the Slate. This figure features more paint effects from blue and tan coloring, colored nails, and even some intricate scales. Just like the slate, this Savage Crucible fish monster will get a club accessory and will come in a widowed box. Pre-orders are live on Fan Distribution sites like Big Bad Toy Store for $37.99, with the whole wave set to release at the end of 2025. Pirahanoid Slate, Fathom Scout, League Striker, Abyss Dreadnaught, and the wicked Harbinger of the Abyss to bend the Savage Crucible to your will.

Savage Crucible Pirahnoid Savage Action Figure

"Step into the Savage Crucible with Wave 3 of highly detailed, fully articulated 6-7-inch scale action figures. Each figure features premium sculpting, intricate paint applications, and over 30 points of articulation for dynamic posing. Designed with collectors in mind, Wave 3 expands the Savage Crucible universe with new warriors, beasts, and factions."

Product Features

6-7-inch scale (15.24cm-17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the world of Savage Crucible

Over 30 points of articulation

Works seamlessly with previous figures for expanded world-building and kit-bashing

Includes a blind bag accessory and a blind bag card

Box Contents

Pirahnoid Savage figure

Alternate pair of hands

Club

