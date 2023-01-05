Take Flight and Fight Fires with LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft

A new LEGO model set has arrived as master builders can take to the sky and save the day. Releasing as part of the LEGO Technic line, the Firefighter Airplane is flying into the rescue to put down deadly forest fires. Coming in at 1,134 pieces, this fantastic set brings this heroic airplane to life with great Technic detail. The place will measure 7" high, 23" long and 23.5" wide and will have a nice set of moveable features. LEGO was sure to keep this model as real as possible, and that means an adjustable landing gear, moving tail flaps, spinning propellers, and a water hatch. Yes, LEGO was even sure to include a nice set of elemental clear blue bricks to make sure you can put out those fires in style. The Firefighter Airplane is priced at $99.99, is set for a March 2023 release, and can be found here.

"Give kids aged 10 and up a cool building challenge with this LEGO® Technic™ Firefighter Aircraft (42152) model airplane toy set. It's packed with features inspired by real-life fire planes so kids can see how all the functions work together during firefighting operations. This is a great project for children and adults to enjoy together. There's lots to discover as kids make the propellors spin, raise and lower the landing gear and see the tail flaps move. Kids will love opening the hatch to drop the LEGO 'water' elements as they learn how firefighter aircrafts put out fires."

"LEGO Technic buildable models feature realistic movement and mechanisms that introduce young builders to the universe of engineering in an approachable and realistic way. Download the LEGO Builder app and step into a new world of building fun where you can zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress."

See how a fire plane works – Children aged 10+ can learn about the functions of a real firefighting airplane as they build and play with this LEGO® Technic™ Firefighter Aircraft (42152) toy set

Lots of features to explore – This model toy set includes adjustable landing gear, spinning propellors and moving tail flaps

'Water'-dropping fun – The set includes blue LEGO® elements so that kids can load the firefighting aircraft with 'water' and then open the hatch to douse imaginary fires

A gift for kids aged 10+ – This firefighting airplane model kit makes a birthday gift or anytime treat for kids who love firefighter toys

Measurements – This LEGO® Technic™ buildable model aircraft measures over 7 in. (18 cm) high, 23 in. (59 cm) long and 23.5 in. (60 cm) wide