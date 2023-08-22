Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: blue beetle, dc comics, G FUEL

Taste the Power of Blue Beetle with G FUEL's New Flavor: Khaji-Da

G FUEL is ready for a new superego adventure as they announce a brand new flavor for the upcoming film Blue Beetle, in theaters now

Embrace the power of Blue Beetle with the help of G FUEL as they have joined forces with Warner Bros. Discovery and DC with a new flavor. Coming to life right off the big-screen debut of the newest DC Comics film Blue Beetle comes the Khaji-Da-inspired drink. The Khaji-Da is the name of the powerful Scarab that ends up bringing Jaime Reyes into the DC Universe. G FUEL collaborations are always something fun and special, and we have seen plenty of video game and anime flavors but none from DC Comics until now! The G FUEL Khaji-Da flavor is up for pre-order right now here, with two options offered the Energy Formula tub and a Metal Collector's Box. The collector's box features a metal case that doubles as a lunchbox and showcases Blue Beetle artwork along with a 24 oz Stainless Steel Shaker Cup! Add the scarab to your morning routine this November, and be sure to watch Blue Beetle in theaters now!

Enhance Your Day with Blue Beetle and G FUEL

"When it's time to be a superhero, you might not have a powerful alien relic of biotechnology to help power up your transformation. But, thanks to G FUEL and "Blue Beetle," you do have a new ally to help you unlock your full potential and reach heroic heights: G FUEL Khaji-Da! You'll feel enhanced and refreshed by this delicious sweet and tangy Tamarind Agua Fresca blend as you prepare for your next adventure!"

"G FUEL Khaji-Da is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. "'Blue Beetle' is all about rising to the occasion in extraordinary ways, and we're excited to help fans do that in their day-to-day lives with G FUEL Khaji-Da," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Not only is Tamarind Agua Fresca an exciting, new flavor profile for G FUEL, but it just might help you feel like you've become a true superhero as you conquer whatever's next!"

