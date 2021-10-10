The 2022 The Batman Batmobile Comes to LEGO with Two New Sets

Sadly we have to wait until 2022 to finally watch the next live-action Batman film with the new Year 1 story; The Batman. However, fans do not have to wait too long to get their hands on some of the collectibles for the upcoming film. LEGO is kicking this off first with two brand new sets featuring the newest edition of the iconic Batmobile. Up first is the new Technic set that features 1,360 pieces and is an authentic true-to-life replica of the new The Batman Batmobile. The car will actually light up with two special light-up brinks included allowing the engine and grille to come to life. Measuring 17" wide, this replica set gives fans a first look at the upcoming film, and they can pre-order one here for $99.99, with a November 1, 2021 release date.

The fun does not end there as LEGO has also revealed another The Batman Batmobile set with the new Penguin Chase set. This set comes in at 392 pieces with two The Batman mini-figures featuring the film's new batsuit designs and a swappable Bruce Wayne head. The Batmobile has two stud shooters that activate by pushing the hood, and there is an easy-to-remove roof to place Batman inside his ride. The adventure son the new 2022 will be in collectors hands very soon as this set is priced at $29.99, set to ship on November 1, 2021, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"Inspired by the latest version of the BATMOBILE from the 2022 THE BATMAN movie, this highly detailed toy car building set features a true-to-life design and is packed with hot features. Light up the night The model includes 2 light bricks – 1 red and 1 yellow. The red light adds an awesome glow to the transparent toy engine at the back, while the yellow brick lights up the front grille. Other cool features include steering on the front wheels, differential on the rear wheels, a spinning flame, plus opening doors and hood. Kids will love exploring the model before placing it on display in tribute to their favorite super hero."

"This iconic, play-and-display Batmobile puts action from The Batman movie into the hands of kids aged 8+. Missile-launching Batmobile This battle-ready Batmobile features 2 spring-loaded shooters that launch mega missiles from the front, either simultaneously or individually, when kids press plates on the hood. The windshield and roof assembly lift off so the Batman minifigure can be sat in the cockpit. There's even room for a passenger. The action can be turbocharged with the addition of blue-flame elements attached to the exhaust. The set features 2 minifigures: Batman, with a fabric cape, and The Penguin™, with a shooter and hand-held rocket launcher, which includes an integrated stud-shooter that fires circular pieces."