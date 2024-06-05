Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, the bad batch

The Bad Batch Returns with New Star Wars Reissues from Hasbro

Hasbro has surprised Star Wars fans with the reissue of some very popular and valuable The Black Series figures from Clone Force 99

Article Summary Hasbro reissues The Black Series figures of The Bad Batch's Hunter and Crosshair.

Once rare, these collectibles are now available for pre-order at $24.99.

Fan Channel sites, including Hasbro Pulse, are the go-to for these coveted figures.

The Black Series is celebrated for its detailed representation of Star Wars lore.

The Bad Batch has returned as Hasbro has unveiled reissues of some popular Star Wars: The Black Series figures. Hasbro is taking the fight to collectors, and third-party sellers with reissues like this as Clone Force 99 members Hunter and Crosshair are back. These figures were the first clones to arrive for The Bad Batch and had a short release window and only had that single release until now. Featuring their original Clone Force 99 armor, as seen in The Clone Wars, these highly trained clones are necessary members for any collector.

It is surprising to see a reissue of these figures after all these years, and one can assume new collectors are thrilled. However, this will surely affect the value of the ones in fans' collections already, making some fans disappointed. These figures were once valued between $50-80, but now, The Black Series Crosshair and Hunter figures are back up for pre-order and priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are live at Fan Channel sites like Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, and, of course, Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro Brings Back The Bad Batch with Two Reissues

"The Bad Batch, technically known as Clone Force 99, is the result of Kaminoan experiments to create specialist clone commandos. Hunter, their leader, is a strong and stoic soldier and Crosshair is the team sniper who displays superior accuracy."

Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!