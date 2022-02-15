The Book of Boba Fett Come to LEGO with New Throne Room Set

LEGO has revealed their first Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett collectible with a special set that captures Boba Fett's Throne Room. Capturing the After Credits scene from The Mandalorian Season 2, Boba is shown confronting Bib Fortuna once again. The set features 732 pieces and recreated Jabba's Throne Room and is loaded with details, accessories, weapons, and mini-figures. Seven Star Wars mini-figures are included with Boba, Fennec, and 5 new for March 2022 characters with Bib Fortuna, Theelin Dancer, Weequay Guard, Gamorrean Guard, and Quarren. The set will allow Master Builders to eject Bib as well as secret chambers for weapons as well as more moving parts. Star Wars collectors will be able to continue The Book of Boba Fett adventures with LEGO, and the Throne Room set comes in at $99.99. The Star Wars set is expected to release on March 1, 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Write new chapters in the Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett saga with this Boba Fett's Throne Room buildable playset (75326) for fans aged 9 and up. The brick-built palace model opens up for easy access to the detailed throne room, barbecue area and kitchen. There is a throne with a hidden treasure compartment and a pop-up function to eject Bib Fortuna, tilting steps, an opening gate and lots of playful accessories."

"A top gift for trendsetting kids, the set also includes 7 LEGO® Star Wars™ characters, including new-for-March-2022 Bib Fortuna, Theelin Dancer, Weequay Guard, Gamorrean Guard and Quarren LEGO minifigures, plus assorted weapons. Find step-by-step building instructions in the box and on the free LEGO Building Instructions app. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe since 1999, and there are a huge variety of premium-quality sets to excite fans of all ages."

Boba Fett's Throne Room – Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett fans can recreate authentic details of the throne room and other parts of Jabba the Hutt's palace with this LEGO® Star Wars™ (75326) set

7 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures for creative role play – Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, Bib Fortuna, a Theelin Dancer, Weequay Guard, Gamorrean Guard and a Quarren, plus assorted weapons

Playful features – The throne with a pop-up function to eject Bib Fortuna and a secret chamber containing weapons and beskar bar elements, shaking steps to topple a guard, an opening gate and more

Opens up for easy access – Fold out the front of the buildable model and open the back to reveal a kitchen and barbecue area with a rotisserie, plus fun accessory elements including spotchka drinks

Display between playtime adventures – The buildable palace playset measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) wide and 8 in. (20 cm) deep