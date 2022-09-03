The Book of Boba Fett Joins Tamashii Nations with New S.H. Figuarts

Boba Fett is back and ready to make a true name for himself as the new fist over Tatooine. It was not long ago that the icon and popular Star Wars bounty hunter got his own new series on Disney+ with The Book of Boba Fett. We have seen plenty of collectibles since the show premiered, and a new one has just arrived from Tamashii Nations. Releasing as part of their S.H. Figuarts line, Boba Fett is ready for new adventures featuring an incredible design and next level head sculpt. Boba stands at 6″ tall and features plastic and fabric elements with a nice assortment of weapons with blaster, pistols, and Gaffi stick. He will even include a jet pack with launch effects as well as Jabba's Throne to show his newfound power. The Book of Boba S.H. Figuarts figure will be priced around $95, he is set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are not live yet, but his product page can be found here.

"S.H.Figuarts Boba Fett (STAR WARS: The Book of Boba Fett) – A new form of Boba Fett drawn in his first solo work "Boba Fett / The Book of Boba Fett" has already been commercialized. Appeared in a super luxurious specification that comes with impressive weapons and a throne with outstanding presence!"

"Reproduce the realistic appearance by renewal such as molding, painting, and dandelion damage marking. The large pedestal is also particular about weathering and the shape of the left and right creature heads, and the design as it is in the play is three-dimensionalized in S.H.Figuarts size."

Price 13,200 yen (tax 10% included) 12,000 yen (tax excluded)

Release Date: January 2023

Ages15 and up

Height: About 155mm

Material

PVC, ABS, cloth

Contents

Main figure

Replacement head

Replacement face parts

Replacement wrist left and right each four

Blaster (small)

Rifle

Holster (empty)

Spear (Gaffi Stick)

Missile

Missile launch effect

Jet pack

Jetpack launch effect left and right

Throne