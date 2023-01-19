The Dark Knight Rises Bane 1/6 Scale Figure Returns to Hot Toys In celebrating 100 Years of Warner Bros, Hot Toys is revisiting hit characters with updated details like Bane from The Dark Knight Rises

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros and it looks like Hot Toys is ready to celebrate. To honor such a landmark event, Hot Toys is resisting characters from WB and giving them some upgrades and this time we are revisiting The Dark Knight Trilogy. After a 10 year hiatus, Bane is back and ready to destroy the bat with his newly upgrades 1/6 scale figures. Coming right off the screen of The Dark Knight Rises, Bane is beautifully crafted with new muscular body, details, and some new accessories like tailored coat and sheathed Batman mask. This Bane is incredible with new seamless design for the neck and arms, bringing him to life like never before. The Dark Knight Rises fans will be able to snag of of these beauties up for $309. Bane is set to release in June 2024, and pre-orders are live right here.

Bane Wants to Break the Bat Once Again with Hot Toys

"This year is the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros! Hot Toys is revisiting characters from The Dark Knight Trilogy with multiple features upgraded to improve accuracy. Introducing the hulking Bane in 1/6th scale Collectible Figure with new specialized muscular body and a beautifully tailored jacket that provides the option to recreate his look in movie poster. He will surely be a fearsome countenance among your collection!"

"Masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Tom Hardy as Bane in the movie, the figure features an impressive head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and a fully sculpted mask; a new specialized muscular body with highly detailed muscle and scar textures, seamless design from neck to arms, inner metal skeleton with enhanced articulation range; newly tailored coat and jacket with the most precise attention to detail, Batman's shattered cowl and an underground sewer diorama base flashes back to that iconic scene when Kyle leads Batman into Bane's trap. This is the opportunity to pick up the Bane figure if you have missed his first release!"

The 1/6th scale Bane Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Tom Hardy as Bane in The Dark Knight Trilogy movie

Highly-detailed head sculpt with undetachable mask and separate rolling eyeballs function

Approximately 31 cm tall

New specialized muscular body with over 20 points of articulations displays detailed muscle and scar textures

Inner metal skeleton with enhanced articulation range

Seamless design from neck to arms

Advance body structure

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of accessory holding hands One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) brown coat

One (1) brown jacket

One (1) green combat vest

One (1) pair of dark grey military pants with knee pads

One (1) brown glove for right hand

One (1) pair of dark green combat boots

Accessories:

One (1) Batman's shattered cowl

A specially designed city sewer diorama figure stand with character backdrop