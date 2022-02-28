The Dementors Are Back with Iron Studios New Harry Potter Statue

It looks like the Wardens of Azkaban have escaped once again as Iron Studios reveals their newest Harry Potter statue. Coming in at 10.6 inches tall, the terrifying Dementors are ready to add some horror to your growing Harry Potter collection. Making their debut in The Prisoner of Azkaban, these ghouls feed off happy memories, and if they take too many it can mean certain death. A simple Patronus charm can keep these creatures at bay, and Iron Studios captures all of the creepy detail. The Dementor's are displayed on a mini Hogwarts Castles as its skeletal design, and long flowing cloak are captured in great sculpting detail. The Harry Potter Dementor Art Scale 1/10 Statue is priced at $199.99 and set to release in Q4 2022. Collectors can check out the statue below, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Over a pedestal that replicates the ancestral Castle of Hogwarts in miniature, on the Scottish Highlands mountains, headquarters of the largest School of Witchcraft and Wizardry of the world, three dark and cadaveric figures float in search for new victims, to feed on their good souls, leaving a tray of fear, decay, and despair behind. Iron Studios bring their statue "Dementor – Harry Potter – Art Scale 1/10", with the most feared dark creatures from Harry Potter's wizarding universe."

"Creating a small diorama set extremely rich in details and adding to the statues of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid, and Lord Voldemort Art Scale 1/10, Dementor is another emblematic figure essential to Iron Studios' collection. Already available for Pre-Order, check out also the statues "Severus Snape Deluxe – Harry Potter – Art Scale 1/10" and its regular version "Severus Snape – Harry Potter – Art Scale 1/10", revealed at the Inside Iron Studios Day on YouTube. Soon, more Hogwarts news by Iron Studios!"

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 10.6 in (H) X 9.4 in (W) X 5.5 (D)

Product Weight: 1.8 lbs

MSRP: USD 199,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022