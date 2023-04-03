The Evil Queen from Disney's Snow White Arrives at Beast Kingdom Prepare for some evil deeds and some sinister plots as Beast Kingdom debuts their latest Master Craft statue from Snow White

Evil is rising as Beast Kingdom debuts its latest Disney Master Craft statue. Coming to life right from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Queen Grimhilde has returned. This villainous queen was responsible for the poison apple that would put Snow White into her deep sleep. Beast Kingdom is bringing the Evil Queen to life with a beautifully crafted 16" tall Master Craft statue. She is showcased in her purple gown with a real fabric cloak as she holds the iconic apple from Snow White. Beast Kingdom has this villain placed on a themed display base that features iconic symbols from the Disney film. The Evil Queen is limited to only 3,000 pieces, and she is set for a Q1 2024. Disney and Master Craft collectors can bring home this Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs statue for $249.99; she is set to arrive in February 2024. Pre-orders are already live for Queen Grimhilde right here, and be sure to check out some of the other limited Disney Princess statues.

The Evil Queen Gets 3,000 Piece Statue from Beast Kingdom

