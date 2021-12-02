The First 2000 A.D. Judge Dredd 1:18 Figure Arrives from Hiya Toys

I am constantly impressed by Hiya Toys 1:18 scale figure line that captures such detail in such a small format. We have already seen franchises for Alien, Predator, and RoboCop, with each getting a massive amount of figures per line. It looks like the world of 2000 A.D. is coming to the Hiya Toys with Judge Dredd kicking off the line for a new line of mini figures. We have already seen the announcement of figures, but we are finally getting our first pre-orders for the first figure. Judge Dredd is highly detailed, highly articulated, and he will come with his baton and pistol.

A whole line up of 2000 A.D. figures are on the way from with Judge Death, Judge Fear, and Judge Mortis coming in later 2022. We will also be seeing a 1:18 scale Lawbringer vehicle which will really bring the world of 2000 A.D. to life and in miniature form. Be on the lookout for a special 1/12 Judge Dredd figure coming from Hiya Toys that will really be a a sight to behold. Until then, collectors can start off on the ground floor on this line with the 2000 A.D. Judge Dredd 1:18 Scale PX Previews Exclusive Figure. Priced at $19.99, Dredd releases in August 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"2000 A.D. Judge Dredd 1:18 Scale PX Previews Exclusive Figure – One of the world's most famous comic book characters, Judge Dredd has been patrolling the mean streets of Mega-City for forty-five years and this dynamic and fully poseable figure of perfectly captures his iconic look, drawing on the artwork of legendary artists such as Carlos Ezquerra, Mick McMahon, Brian Bolland, Cliff Robinson and more!"

Product Features

1/18 Scale

Made of PVC and ABS

Based on the 2000 A.D. comic series

Highly detailed

Super poseable