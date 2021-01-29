The Flash Races on in With a New Wave of Pops From Funko

The Funko Fair DC Comics reveals continues as the fastest man alive races into action with CW's The Flash. This time The Flash and the gang are back with some of the newest characters and villains from the most recent season of the Arrowverse show. This wave might not hold some of the biggest characters from the show but some of the coolest designs with amazing detail. The Flash's newest wave will consist of The Flash, Godspeed, Killer Frost, and Bloodwork. Both Flash and Godspeed will be getting a special Glow in the Dark variants with our Scarlet Speedster heading to FunkoShop and Godspeed going to GameStop. Whether you are a fan of the DC Comic series or the show, Godspeed is an amazing villain that could have stood as a solo release. However, I am digging the new Flash costume and the added lightning effects on our speedsters really change the game.

It has been quite some time since we have received Arrowverse collectibles from Funko. Black Lightning was the most recent addition who was a San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Pop that was limited to only 3,000 pieces. However, it is nice to see the return of one of the first lines I ever collected as a Funatic. I am still surprised that Funko has not made an Iris or Joe West Pop for the series, even though they are bigger characters than the villains in this wave. If the Arrow series can get a Felicity Smoak, then The Flash needs an uncostumed Barry Allen and Iris West Pop created next. Each of these new The Flash Pop is set to release in March 2021, and pre-orders for the entire wave, including the GameStop exclusive Godspeed, can be found here. No word on when DC Comics fans will see the FunkoShop exclusive The Flash Pop, but we can surmise it will be released around the same time as the wave will drop. Stay tuned for more Funko reveals as they come as we finish off the final day of the Funko Fair.