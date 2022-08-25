The Flash Gets His Own Wave of DC Page Punchers from McFarlane

I honestly think McFarlane Toys is genuinely dominating the action figure market, not only with some fantastic products but distribution. In the past few months, we have seen some incredible assortments of figures with solo Gold Label figures, Build-A-Figure Waves, and the new 7-inch Page Punchers line. I think what really helps McFarlane Toys is that they give fans a lot of newer DC Comics collectibles which is not a bad thing as it is something no one else is currently doing. I would love to see more traditional DC Comics characters come to life, though, and I am sure we will get there at some point. Until then, McFarlane Toys has some new teasers for fans as they announce another new wave of 7" Page Punchers is coming featuring The Flash! One simple teaser image was showcased, which can be found below:

"MORE Page Punchers! This wave of 7" Page Punchers will be based on a brand new exclusive THE FLASH comic! Stay tuned for The Flash AND Injustice 2 Page Punchers pre-orders coming in the next few weeks…"

The DC Multiverse Page Punchers line is pretty sweet with a whole set of new figures heading our way, and each includes an exclusive comic from DC Comics. One wave has proceeded this one with the Black Adam comic set which featured Batman, Superman, Black Adam, and Constantine. That Constantine is one of the best figures I have seen all year, so McFarlane Toy is really stepping up their game. This new set teases Captain Cold and a new armored version of The Flash, which look great! Captain Cold looks amazing in this teaser, and I am a sucker for Flash DC Comics villains. I am sure we will start seeing more reveals in the coming days, and in the meantime, check out all things DC Multiverse right here.