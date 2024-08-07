Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

The Future Awaits with Hasbro's New Spider-Man 2099 Marvel Legends

Get ready to step Across the Spider-Verse once again as Hasbro has unenvied a brand new set of Spider-Man figures from the animated film

Article Summary Discover Hasbro’s new 6-inch Spider-Man 2099 Marvel Legends figure from Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man 2099 features a new unmasked head sculpt, time watch, and Lyla hologram inclusion.

Premium detailing and articulation make this figure perfect for display and play.

Pre-order Spider-Man 2099 for $24.99 starting August 8, with a Fall 2024 release.

The Leader of the Spider Society has returned as Hasbro unveils a brand new Spider-Man 2099 Marvel Legends figure. Coming to life from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, some brand spider-themed Marvel Legends are on the way with some brand new and returning characters. One of which is Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099, who is here to keep the time stream intact once again. This new Marvel Legends release will capture his artistic design right from the film, with a few new notable additions from his previous release.

This web-slinger from 2099 will now be featured without his cape; he will also get a time watch and a new unmasked head sculpt. It also appears that the new "Cool Blue" Spider-Gwen Marvel Legends will also come with Miguel's companion hologram, Lyla. This is a great release, and it is nice to see some new unmasked head sculpts arriving for these Spider heroes. Spider-Man 2099 will go up for pre-order on August 8 at 1 PM online, including Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a Fall 2024 release.

A New Spider-Man 2099 Marvel Legends Figure Arrives

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE SPIDER-VERSE FIGURE: Spider-Man 2099 arrives at Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)!

INSPIRED BY SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE): This Marvel Legends Spider-Man 2099 figure features deco inspired by his appearance in the movie!

PREMIUM DETAILING AND ARTICULATION: The Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man 2099 figure is highly posable for display and play and features sculpt and deco inspired by the distinct Spider-Verse visual style!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures inspired by Marvel Entertainment (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!