The Legend of Korra Nendoroid Rerelease Arrive from Good Smile

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a hidden gem in the cartoon world, and it borders on the world of anime. This franchise has gained aloof traction once again after it hit Netflix, and Nickelodeon has even dedicated an entire department for more projects. The prequel series has been my personal favorite with The Legend of Korra, following the new Avatar. Korra is a widely popular hero, and Good Smile Company has unveiled that she is making a return to the Nendoroid line. Originally released in 2016, The Legend of Korra is back with a limited figure rerelease. This Avatar is ready to charm her way into your collection and Hearst with this impressive Nendoroid figure.

Korra will feature a standard confident expression face plate and will also come with an alternate Avatar State expression. She will feature two display options with a standing action pose o take her to the sky in the Avatar State with added posing rods. Special water, earth, fire, and air bending effect parts are included to bring her to life even further. The Legend of Korra Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $55.99 and set to release in February 2023. Pre-orders are already live right here and will stay open until July 13, 2022, so get yours while you can.

"Avatar Aang's successor, Korra is joining the Nendoroids! From Nickelodeon's "The Legend of Korra", the sequel to "Avatar: The Last Airbender" comes a rerelease of the Nendoroid of the main character, Korra! She has been shrunk down into cute Nendoroid size with a tough, confident expression that captures her personality and charm, and an alternate expression of her in the avatar state is also included!"

"Korra can be displayed with her feet firmly grounded preparing herself for a battle, or instead jumping through the air with special water, earth, fire and air bending effect parts! Her hair is fitted with joints and the effect parts each have their own stands that can be moved around to suit various different poses!"