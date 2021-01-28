The Mandalorian and Grogu Get New ARTFX Statue from Kotobukiya

The Mandalorian Season 2 might be over, but that does5 not stop more and more collectibles from releasing. It has been quite some time that we have received a new The Mandalorian collectible, and Kotobukiya is here to fix that. They have unveiled a new 1/7 ARTFX statue featuring The Mandalroain (Din Djarin) and The Child (Grogu). The statue will stand highly 10" tall and shows Din in his shiny Beskar Armor as he draws his IB-94 pistol. The Child, also known as Grogu, will be able to be repositioned throughout the base allow for multiple poses. The Mandalorian and The Child are beautifully sculpted and capture the wild west's essence that the show wanted to depict.

The Mandalorian's popularity might be on hiatus while Star Wars fans wait for the third season. However, this should not dull your collecting spirits, and Kotobukiya is really giving fans some heat with this statue. Both Din Djarin and Grogu are sculpted beautifully, and from the pose to the detail, it is one Star Wars collectible fans will not want to miss. The Mandalorian & The Child 1/7 Scale ARTFX Statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at roughly $191. The statue is expected to release in August 2021 in Japan, and some pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu ARTFX Statue – From the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian™, comes a 1/7 scale ARTFX of the Mandalorian, a bounty hunter during the New Republic era tasked with a very special mission. Outfitted in newly crafted Beskar armor this scale figure features the latest suit upgrades along with a brand-new jetpack. Additionally, the right shoulder pauldron can be displayed with or without the Mudhorn™ signet."

"The Mandalorian is rendered brandishing his IB-94 blaster pistol, in an original pose capturing the essence of this bounty hunter searching for his latest target in the Outer Rim territories. Right next to the Mandalorian's foot is the Child (Grogu™). The Child can be repositioned on the base, making it possible to display him in multiple locations. ARTFX feature easy, snap-fit construction with durable PVC and ABS parts. Preorder this duo for your collection today!"