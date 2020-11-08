Star Wars Figures From The Mandalorian S2E1 We Want From Hasbro

It's been over a week since the season two premiere of the Disney+ original series, The Mandalorian. At this point, it is safe to say that dedicated fans have already watched the season premiere and are caught up on the adventures of Mando and The Child. We wanted to take this time to look back at the first episode and pick out some of the key characters that we would love to see get the action figure treatment. This is mainly dedicated to the amazing Star Wars: The Vintage Collection from Hasbro. These 3.75" figures are packed with detail, accessories and come in a beautiful card back, just like in the old days. With the launch of the HasLab The Mandalorian Razor Crest ship (here) I am sure we will be getting a lot more figures for the set. So let's travel to Tatooine once again with our The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 action figure deep dive.

The Mandalorian is now tasked with taking The Child to a Jedi. He must now navigate the underworld to find other Mandalorians to guide him on his path. This objective takes him back to the desert planet of Tatooine. He meets a lonely marshal of a town wearing some very recognizable armor, Boba Fett, and we are introduced to Timothy Olyphant's character Cobb Vanth. He picked up the armor from Jawa's, and it's helped him save his town more than once. We would love to see both armored and unarmored versions of Cobb Vanth. This I would give her fans more Boba Fett figures without it actually being Boba Fett. The old rusty armor is a classic piece of Star Wars history, and fans will eat him up if they can manage this Vintage Collection figure.

Tuskan Raiders make a massive appearance in this episode. With a lot more one on one time with them and Mandalorian showing the Sand People's sign-language. We have only seen these people as monsters, but this episode shows a more in-depth understanding of the people. They are not new to the Star Wars franchise, but it has been quite some time since we've seen a figure of them, and I would love to see a couple of different variations of them in vintage form. From different weapons to their dogs, these fascinating creatures would make an excellent addition to The Mandalorian figure line. For our final figure, it is, of course, the biggest teases of the episode… the one and only Boba Fett! This bounty hunter is far from dead, and he now lives in the desert planet all by himself. Not much else is known, but we do get a good look at his face and his new desert styled outfit. Boba Fett has always been a hot commodity since his debut, and I am sure we will get plenty of figures of him in the future.

Hasbro has already mentioned that The Mandalorian will be getting Vintage figures for anyone who's come in contact with the Razor Crest. This most likely means we will also be getting at the Tatooine Mechanic later on in the future. With a huge amount of popularity for the Disney+ television show, I do not doubt that Hasbro will continue to bring some of these amazing characters to action figure form. We still have yet to see a lot of the characters from the first season like IG-11. Only time will tell what Hasbro has up their sleeves for this line, and we want our Cobb Vanth and new hermit Boba Fett's figures already. What are some other characters do you want to see become figures later on??