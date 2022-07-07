The Matrix: Resurrections Neo Joins Hot Toys with Exclusive Figure

Hot Toys is preparing for San Diego Comic Con as they debut their new exclusive 1/6th scale figures. The first "Toy Fair Exclusive" takes us back into the digital world of The Matrix with The Matrix: Resurrections Neo. Thomas Anderson must discover what is real and false in this new story and awaken as The One once again. Hot Toys captured the likeness of Keanu Reeves perfectly here with a newly developed head sculpt, and hair sculpt. The iconic Matrix long coat return, as well as some other iconic accessories like the red and blue pills, sunglass, coded backdrop, mirror effect, and a nice assortment of bullet effects. If you love The Matrix, then this is the figure for you; the price is unknown, but Neo is expected to ship until Q3 2023. Be sure to find all things Hot Toys right here and expect pre-orders to arrive around SDCC in late July 2022.

"I still know Kung Fu." – Neo. Neo was forced into a false reality by The Analyst, and believes himself to be the game designer named Thomas Anderson, who designed a series of Matrix video games that are based on Neo's own memories. When Neo is first woken up to who he is, his powers as The One doesn't immediately manifest, making it unclear if perhaps his death and rebirth caused them to fade. Renowned actor Keanu Reeves has reprised his role of Neo for the fourth installment of the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, and we are very excited to unveil this legendary character as 1/6th scale Neo collectible figure as the Toy Fair Exclusive item available only in selected markets.

Faithfully crafted based on the appearance of Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and hair sculpture highlighting impressive likeness; the iconic long coat and form-fitting outfit with fine tailoring; an array of highly-detailed accessories including a pair of sunglasses, a bottle of pills, bullets with interchangeable waves effect, two-sided backdrop with mirror and frame, a matrix video game themed backdrop with lenticular effect, interchangeable hands with blue pills and red pills, and a figure stand. Reserve space for this amazing1/6th scale Neo collectible figure in your reality collection now!

The 1/6th scale Neo Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections

– One (1) newly developed head sculpt

– Movie-accurate facial expression with sculpted hair, beard and detailed skin texture

– Approximately 32 cm tall

– Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

– Nine (9) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of open hands

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) gestured right hand

– One (1) left hand with blue pill

– One (1) left hand with red pill

– One (1) pair of fists

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

– One (1) black color long coat

– One (1) black color long-sleeve T-shirt

– One (1) pair of black pants

– One (1) pair of black shoes

Accessories:

– One (1) pair of black sunglasses

– One (1) bottle of pills

– One (1) set of bullets

– One (1) set of bullets with two (2) styles of interchangeable trail of waves effect

– One (1) specially designed mirror double-sided backdrop

– One (1) movie-inspired matrix themed green backdrop

– Specially designed figure base with movie logo and character name plate