The Muppets Come to LEGO with New Mystery Minifigures Bags

LEGO has started to induct a lot of popular franchises into their block world over the past couple of years. We have seen a lot of these franchises come to us as Mystery Mini-figure Blind Bags. This is a great way to incorporate a franchise without an actual set introduction, and the newest one is The Muppets! That is right, your favorite The Muppets characters come to life and are ready for some wild brick built adventures. The Mystery Bags will hide a total of 12 mini-figures with each coming with their own set of accessories. The Muppets LEGO line will feature The Swedish Chef, Statler, Waldorf, Rowlf the Dog, Janice, Animal, Beaker, Honeydew, Fozzy Bear, Gonzo, Miss Piggy, and of course, Kermit the Frog. Each The Muppets pack will be priced at $4.99 each and will be found online and in-store starting May 1, 2022, right here.

"Delight a child or Muppets fan with these iconic LEGO® Minifigures The Muppets (71033) bags for ages 5+. This unique series features a great lineup of exclusive Disney's The Muppets characters to collect and display or to take independent or group play in unexpected new directions. Children and adult fans can say "Hi!" to a special limited-edition range of imaginative characters, including Animal, Beaker, Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Janice, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Rowlf the Dog, Statler, The Swedish Chef and Waldorf. Each finely crafted, highly detailed LEGO minifigure comes in a sealed 'mystery' bag with one or more accessories and a collector's leaflet, making a great little gift that will put a smile on anyone's face."

Unexpected characters – Encourage endless play with these cool LEGO® Minifigures The Muppets (71033) bags. A nostalgic surprise treat for kids and fans of any age

Collectible fun in a bag – 1 of 12 buildable Disney's The Muppets characters to discover, plus one or more accessories and a collector's leaflet. A fun addition to any collection

For kids of all ages – LEGO® Minifigures characters appeal to any kid or fan aged 5 and up, inspiring imagination and helping build creativity and confidence through individual play or with friends

A 'just because' treat – These high-quality, limited-edition minifigures and accessories can be given as an unexpected gift any time

Uncompromising quality – Ever since 1958, LEGO® components have met stringent industry standards to ensure they connect consistently