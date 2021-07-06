The Night King Arrives With Prime 1 Studios New Game of Thrones Statue

Game of Thrones fans is in for a real treat as the Night King is back with his brand new 1/4 scale statue from Prime 1 Studio. Two statues have been revealed with a Standard and an Ultimate Edition of the Night King coming to life. For the standard, we will get a 27" tall statue that shows the King posed on a Hardhome Dock display base. His designs are recreated beautifully from the hit HBO series, and it only gets better for fans who purchase the Ultimate edition. This Ultimate version adds two Undead warriors to the statue as he rises them from their frozen graves. The Undead can be attached and detached at the base of the Game of Thrones Night King statue, allowing for multiple display options.

Game of Thrones fans will not want to misroute on this amazing statue that will bring any White Walker collection to life. The Standard Night King comes with a $999 price tag, and the Ultimate versions come in at $1,899. The Undead Frozen King is expected to release between October 2022 – January 2023, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the Ultimate Premium Masterline Series: UPMGOT-02UT: Night King Ultimate Version from Game of Thrones! Prime 1 Studio brings you an epic statue from this watershed moment in the Game of Thrones series, where the Night's Watch and Freefolk fought against the White Walkers and their wights. And as Jon Snow made his escape after that brutal devastation, the Night King appeared on the Hardhome dock, raised his arms, and resurrected his rights."

"And now, our talented sculptors and painters bring to you, that pivotal scene. Standing at over 27 inches on an icy, ramshackle dock, the Night King postures in all his chilling splendor. We have taken care to carve all the intricate details of his wrinkled façade, his ominous stare, and his decrepit, battle-worn armor. We have rendered a faint dusting of snowfall on choice locations all over the Night King's form to call to mind the frigid Hardhome conditions brought about by his mere presence."

"In this Ultimate Version, flanking the Night King behind him, are two of his resurrected wights. We spared no effort to bring these figures to life, whose exacting details underscore the terrifying nature of these undead creatures. From top to bottom, we have imbued jaw-dropping realism to these figures from the fabric detailing of their clothes, the withered, frozen attributes of their faces and chain mail armor. Stark splashes of dried blood on their hands and weapons round out the blood-chilling scene. Combine the Ultimate Version Wights with the main Night King base for an exceptional set piece. All these gory figures are well-balanced on the Hardhome dock-inspired base that comes together to feature the ancient wooden moor, creepy skeletal remains, discarded weapons and armor…and frozen, translucent waters. We at Prime 1 Studio cannot wait for all the hardcore Game of Thrones fans to get their hands on these striking Premium Ultimate statues!"

Specifications:

Screen-accurate detailing on the whole Night King statue

Two (2) Intricately designed Wights with unique features, on a separate detachable base

Hardhome Dock-themed Base with Skulls and Icy, Translucent Waters