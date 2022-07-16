The Office Gets the Brick Treatment with An Incredible LEGO Set

It is them to return to the workspace of Dunder Mifflin once again as LEGO brings the iconic sitcom The Office to life. Coming in at 1,126 pieces, the Scranton office and Michael Scott's office are beautifully recreated in block form. To makes things even better, the entire crew is back in brick form as well as LEGO has included 15 mini-figures with the set. This will include Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Creed Bratton, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Ryan Howard, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Toby Flenderson, and Darryl Philbin. Iconic accessories are featured throughout to capture iconic moments from The Office, from a stapler in jello and spilled chili to Stanley's pretzel and Dwight's hidden weapons.

LEGO was sure to capture as much as they could in this set, and it will be one hell of a collectible for any The Office fan. The set measures 3 in. high, 12 in. wide, and 10 in. Deep, with Michael Scott's office being able to also be removed for separate fun. It is LEGO Ideas sets like this that really are massive hits, and this is another incredible sit-com set to arrive along with Friends and Seinfeld. The Office set is priced at $119 and is currently up for pre-order here with an October 2022 release.

"Recreate an American workplace with this collectible LEGO® Ideas display model (21336) inspired by hit mockumentary The Office. Build familiar areas of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton office with LEGO bricks, including boss Michael Scott's office (which slides out for display on its own), the conference room and much more."

"The set includes 15 LEGO minifigures: Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Ryan Howard, Angela Martin, Oscar Martinez, Kevin Malone, Stanley Hudson, Kelly Kapoor, Phyllis Lapin Vance, Meredith Palmer, Creed Bratton, Toby Flenderson and Darryl Philbin, plus a LEGO figure of Angela's cat Garbage. There are also lots of accessory elements referencing hilarious moments, including a stapler in gelatin, Golden Ticket, Dundie trophy and 'World's Best Boss' mug. Look out for other top-quality LEGO Sets for Adults in the collection. Whatever your passion, there is a building project waiting for you."

LEGO® Ideas Display model of 'An American Workplace' (21336) – Relive hilarious episodes from US mockumentary The Office with this LEGO brick section of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton office

15 minifigures of The Office's main characters – Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, Ryan, Angela, Oscar, Kevin, Stanley, Kelly, Phyllis, Meredith, Creed, Toby and Darryl, plus a LEGO figure of Garbage the cat

Authentic layout – Build the reception area, Michael's office (which slides out for display on its own), Jim and Dwight's desk island, Phyllis and Stanley's desk island and the conference room

Accessory elements inspired by classic scenes – Includes Jim's teapot, letter and engagement ring for Pam, Michael's screenplay, Dwight's hidden weapons, Kevin's pot of chili, and a stapler in gelatin

12 of the minifigures have 2 facial expressions – Turn the heads around to display different emotions. And find many items around the office that reference unforgettably funny moments from the show

Build and display – Measures over 3 in. (7 cm) high, 12 in. (30 cm) wide and 10 in. (25 cm) deep. Give this 1,164-piece LEGO® set as a birthday or holiday gift to yourself or another fan of The Office