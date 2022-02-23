The Penguins of Madagascar are Back with Beast Kingdom Statue

Beast Kingdom is showcasing some love for other medias of animation as they debut their newest D-Stage diorama statue. Coming straight out of DreamWorks Animation, the Penguins of Madagascar are back with an adorable new 5.5 inch tall statue. This diorama statue showcases this elite unit of penguins at the beginning with Skipper, Kowalski, Rico, and Private. They are placed on a nicely sculpted glacier as a hungry seal, and an ancor are displayed as well to capture the hilarity from the Penguins of Madagascar series. It is not often we see a lot of DreamWorks Animation collectibles now, so it is nice to see some new love for these hot animated films. The Penguins of Madagascar D-Stage statue from Beast Kingdom with dropping in Q4 2022, and while pre-orders are not live, collectors can find it here when live. Smile and wave boys.

"In DreamWorks Animation's film "Penguins of Madagascar," penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Private and Rico are an elite team with Skipper as the leader, Kowalski as the strategist, Rico as the arsenal and Private as the rookie feeling out his role with the team. They are the Penguins of Madagascar!"

"Beast Kingdom is proud to present this elite team of hilarious penguins as a new addition to the D-Stage series. They are shown here on an iceberg in Antarctica, which they ended up on after being sent for a ride on a ship's harpoon launcher while saving an egg from hungry seals. Private hatched shortly after, and he is depicted with a piece of shell on his head, as a hungry seal watches from below. The vivid and detailed presentation will remind fans of this hilarious scene with a simple glance. Don't let this one pass you by!"

Product Measurements ： Approx 14cm

Approx 14cm Release Date: Q4, 2022 (10-12) – (Ship according to manufacturing schedule)