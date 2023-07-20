Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, black adam, dc comics

The Power of Black Adam Arrives at SDCC 2023 with Beast Kingdom

Another San Diego Comic Con 2023 exclusive has arrived from Beast Kingdom as Black Adam brings the power of a god to life

The hierarchy of your DC Comics collection is about to change as a very powerful exclusive is arriving at San Diego Comic Con this year. Beast Kingdom has dropped some pretty impressive exclusives this year, and another has arrived for their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line. Coming right off the screen of Black Adam, the man himself has been brought to life as he is featured in his Final Battle outfit. Black Adam will feature two head sculpts, one with LED capabilities, as well as swappable hands and some electric effects. The power of this figure can not be contained, and his fabric outfit and cape only shines here. Black Adam will be found exclusively at SDCC 2023 at Booth #2849 from July 19 – July 23. He could also get an online release right here after the con, so stay tuned.

Dynamic 8ction Heroes Black Adam Final Battle Version

"Empowered by the ancient gods of Kahndaq, after nearly 5,000 years the mighty Black Adam awakes from his slumber to brandish his unique form of justice to the world. Unlike like the myths of many superheros before him, the legendary Black Adam is no regular hero! With a DC movie ready to be unleashed, fans will get to see the fierce character played by Dwayne Johnson 'Rock' on our movie screens for the very first time."

"The 1:9 DAH (Dynamic 8ction Heroes) series under the Beast Kingdom brand launches a new articulable action figure fit for the gods. The DAH-064 Black Adam final battle version figure recreates the soon to be iconic antihero with the utmost detail. There are two interchangeable face sculpts, in addition to the Black Adam head-sculpt, there are also Light-up function Black Adam head-sculpt, allowing you to have two types at once. The strong demeanor of the character is accurately recreated in the detailed black battle suit and cape as well as the lean muscles across the intimidating body. The armor is accurately represented all the way from the boots to the belt and presented in metallic color samples, that lightning logo, which lights up with a built-in led lights too."

" DAH-064SP Black Adam (Final battle version)"

Included Accessories:

DAH special, strong body, with around 20 points of articulation across

Realistic Black Adam head-sculpt and Light-up function head-sculpt

3 interchangeable hands (Fist, open, gripping)

Material: One tights

Lightning effects: Pairs of arms and a chest

Built-in LED lights for the chest lightning logo

Special, branded base with bracket

