The Rolling Stones Comes to LEGO with New Art Construction Set

Wild Horses won't be able to drag rock and roll fans away from this LEGO set as The Rolling Stones have arrived. Coming out of LEGO's widely popular and impressive Art Collection, the band's logo comes to life in brick form. Coming in at a whopping 1,998 pieces, this logo will stand at 22 inches tall and 18.5 inches wide. As a tribute to The Rolling Stones 60th Anniversary, LEGO even features multiple designs fans can build from the standard logo to the 60th anniversary tongue. These projects are always immersive, and LEGO even included a special soundtrack and an hour of unique content for master builders to listen to as you build. The Rolling Stones Logo will feature wall hangers to allow this piece to be placed where you like and will be a centerpiece for any music collection. The Rolling Stones Logo LEGO Art Set is priced at $149.99, pre-orders will go live on August 1, 2022, and pre-orders are found here.

"They might say 'You Can't Always Get What You Want', but with this LEGO® Art The Rolling Stones (31206) kit, fans of rock & roll and The Rolling Stones can create one of the most distinctive band logos ever. As you build, you'll be able to pay homage to an iconic rock band while you click each piece into place. Recreate The Rolling Stones' iconic logo in 3D as a tribute to the band's 60th anniversary. As you begin assembling the bold organic shape, scan the QR code and listen to the Soundtrack, with almost an hour of content tailor-made to immerse you in the project. Finish the art with a Rolling Stones signature tile, and it's ready to display on your wall at home or the office."

"Welcome to your zone of creativity. Welcome to LEGO Sets for Adults. A space to relax and build detailed art pieces that pay homage to the worlds of entertainment, travel, gaming, sports, science, technology, motorsports and history."

Celebrate rock & roll – Explore the facets of The Rolling Stones' logo as you build this LEGO® Art The Rolling Stones (31206) wall set in 3D as a tribute to the band's 60th anniversary

Made for display – This immersive 1,998-piece LEGO® passion project includes 9 brick baseplates, a Rolling Stones signature tile, brick-built frame, brick remover and 2 hanger elements

Designed for rock fans – Pay tribute to the classic talent of The Rolling Stones, and their 60th anniversary, by creating a LEGO® art piece of the band logo to hang with pride on your wall

Explore the music – Enter a state of inspired musical focus with the Soundtrack, which immerses you in unexpected details as you produce this wall art project

Enjoy your passion – Create an organically shaped art piece of the band's logo, to display in your home or office, with a surprise hidden within the build to help celebrate a true milestone

This LEGO® Art set measures over 22 in. (57 cm) high and 18.5 in. (47 cm) wide, can be displayed on a wall or a shelf and can be given as a gift for anyone who's into music