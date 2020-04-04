Thor Puts His Hammer Down in His New Modern XM Studios Statue

XM Studios continues to roll out the red carpet for its ongoing Marvel Comics statue line. We have already seen Red Hulk and Thanos get some amazingly crafted pieces this year and there is even more up their sleeve. This time the God of Thunder himself, Thor, has arrived with a 499 limited edition statue. This 1:4 scale statue is cast in cold porcelain, handcrafted, and hand painted to give us fans the highest quality statue out there.

This dynamic Thor statue is titled Modern Thor and we see it with his helmet, armored sleeves, chest design, and paint scheme. His look is based on his appearances in Marvel Comics rather than the cinematic version which is nice. The Destroyer is placed as the base of this statue and it really brings more life to this Marvel collectible. From the dented metal to the floating rocks, this piece shows Thor's true strength and any Marvel fan would be proud to have this in their collection.

The Modern Thor Marvel Comics Statue from XM Studios is priced at roughly $972. Discounts are available for members and you can find that pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

By Odin's Beard!

Modern Thor

"XM Studios is excited to present our next Marvel Premium Collectibles series statue, Modern Thor! This beloved character is immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:4 scale cold-cast porcelain. Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish. Don't miss out on adding Modern Thor to complete your collection."

Background:

"The very skies tremble in his presence. He commands the mystical hammer Mjolnir to protect Asgard and Earth. He is the son of Odin, Prince of Asgard. He is the God of Thunder. He is Thor…"

The Modern Thor Premium Collectibles statue features:

Thor in his modern costume, holding Mjolnir over his head, fierce and uninhibited, ready to strike down on the Destroyer in all his righteous fury.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish.

ES: 499

Artists:

Thiago Almeida

Alan Sales (Sculpt)

Carlos Dattoli (Art Print)

XM Studios Design and Development Team