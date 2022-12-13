Three Lord of the Rings BrickHeadz Sets Revealed by LEGO

Ever since Amazon Prime dropped The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, the franchise has received a lot more popularity. Growing popularity means new products, and LEGO is here to dish out not one but three. Releasing as part of the LEGO BrickHeadz line, three new buildable 2-pack character sets have arrived. This will include Frodo and Gollum, Aragorn and Arwen, and, lastly, Gandalf the Grey vs. the Balrog. It looks like each set covers a specific scene from each of the films in the legendary trilogy. The Balrog is from the Fellowship, Gollum's introduction in The Two Towers, and Aragorn as King from Return of the King. Each Lord of the Rings set varies in pieces and will be a fun buildable collectible for any fan at only $14.99 each. No release date is known at the time and fans can check out all three right here.

Return to Middle-Earth with LEGO BrickHeadz

"Fans of The Lord of the Rings™ saga will love this collectible LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Frodo™ & Gollum™ set (40630). Frodo comes as a full-size LEGO BrickHeadz figure wearing a brick-built cloak and holding the ring and a sword. The Gollum figure is smaller to reflect the relative sizes of the two characters, and he is holding a fish – his favorite food. These buildable display models make a great gift for The Lord of the Rings fans, LEGO builders and LEGO BrickHeadz collectors."

"Inspire memories of the Aragorn™ & Arwen™ wedding scene in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King with these collectible LEGO® BrickHeadz™ figures (40632). Aragorn is portrayed in his king outfit with a crown, and Arwen is wearing a brick-built green wedding dress and tiara. This build-and-display set makes a lovely treat, birthday present or holiday gift for The Lord of the Rings™ fans, LEGO builders and LEGO BrickHeadz collectors."

"You shall not pass!" Celebrate an iconic battle from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring with this collectible LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Gandalf the Grey™ & Balrog™ building set (40631). Recreate iconic details of the wizard Gandalf the Grey and the flaming beast Balrog and display the buildable figures with pride. This set makes a magical treat, birthday present or holiday gift for The Lord of the Rings™ fans, LEGO builders and LEGO BrickHeadz collectors."