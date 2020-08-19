Fallout T-45 NCR Power Armor Figure Coming to Threezero

Vault dwellers have something new to look forward to as threezero announced a new Fallout collectible. Every wanderer needs their own Power Armor and threezero is here to present the T-45 Power Armor NCR Salvaged suit. This Fallout figure is a 1/6th scale figure that is fully detailed and articulated. Besides three teaser images of the figure, not much else is known about what will come with the figure. The suit will beautifully be sculpted and will feature that green paint scheme from the NCR in Fallout: New Vegas. From what we can see, it even looks like all of the fingers are individually articulated as well which is pretty amazing. The Power Armor figure will at least be getting their own Minigun accessory which is a perfect companion for any lone wanderer.

The Fallout: New Vegas Power Armor NCR Salvaged 1/6th Scale Figure from threezero does not have a price or release date just yet. However, pre-order will go live August 21st here in Japan so we can expect a release here not long after. This will be one Fallout collectible dedicated fans will not want to miss. The fact this celebrates the New Vegas storyline is remarkable on its own so do not miss your chance to own one. I hope we can see more Power Armor figures get released over time as well so fans can start to build their own armory outside of the game just like they do on the inside.

"Threezero returns to the wasteland with the 1/6 scale T-45 NCR Salvaged Power Armor! This new fully-articulated collectible figure from the Fallout franchise be available for pre-order at https://www.threezerohk.com on August 21st, at 9:00 am HKT (previous day, 9:00 pm EDT)! Armor pieces are completely interchangeable with all previous threezero 1/6 Fallout figures."

※ In development. Final product may vary from promotional images.