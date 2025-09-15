Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Threezero

Threezero Debuts Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 1/6 Nezuko FigZero

Threezero is bringing the heroes from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to life as they unveil their new 1/6 scale Nezuko Kamado figure

Highly poseable figure stands 10.3" tall with 34 points of articulation and fabric kimono details

Includes swappable faces, demon arms, attack effects, extra hands, and a magnetic handball

Pre-orders open for $165 with an expected release in May 2026, perfect for Demon Slayer collectors

Nezuko Kamado is one of the main characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, known for her striking demon form and deep bond with her brother, Tanjiro. Once a kind, gentle human girl, Nezuko's life was forever changed when her family was slaughtered by demons while her brother was away. She survived the attack but was transformed into a demon, but miraculously retains her human emotions. Unlike other demons, Nezuko refuses to consume human flesh, instead sustaining herself through sleep. She joins Tanjiro on his journey for revenge and to find a cure to save his sister, and now it's time for Nezuko to have a solo mission with threezero's newest FigZero release.

Coming to life directly from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, threezero reveals their 10.3" tall Nezuko that features swappable parts, fabric elements, and incredible detail. This demon will feature three swappable face plates, interchangeable demon arms, extra hands, attack effects, and a handball. A lot of detail has been put into this figure, which faithfully brings Nezuko to life from the screen of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Pre-orders are already live for $165 with a May 2026 release, and be sure also to add the threezero Tanjiro FigZero figure to your collection as well.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Nezuko FigZero

"From the phenomenal anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado's sister—Nezuko Kamado—debuts in the FigZero series! The FigZero 1/6 Nezuko Kamado collectible figure stands approximately 26.3cm (10.4 inches) tall and features approximately 34 points of articulation. Nezuko is dressed in a kimono made from threezero's exquisite fabric craftsmanship."

"The delicate pink kimono is adorned with Asanoha (hemp leaf) patterns, complemented by an obi belt, an obijime and an obiage. It is topped with a dark brown haori and paired with kyahan (leggings) and tabi socks with zori (sandals), perfectly recreating her iconic appearance as seen from the anime. Some of Nezuko's orange-red hair tips have embedded wires for adjustable hairstyles. Additionally, the kyahan (leggings) are embedded with magnets, allowing the magnetic handball to attach to the kyahan (leggings)."

