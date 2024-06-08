Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Fallout, Threezero

Threezero Reissues Fallout T-60 Power Armor 1/6 Scale Figure

The popularity of Fallout continues to go string and threezero is surly taking advantage as they announced the reissue of their Power Armor

Article Summary Threezero announces reissue of Fallout T-60 Power Armor 1/6 scale figure.

The figure features 35 points of articulation and removable armor pieces.

Includes LED light-up helmet function and a detailed male head sculpt.

Pre-orders open, with a Q4 2024 release at a price of 430 Caps.

The T-60 Power Armor is an iconic and highly sought-after suit that can be found in the Bethesda game, Fallout. This armor made its debut in Fallout 4, as the T-60 is an advanced version of the earlier T-45 model and was designed by the United States military before the Great War. Wastelands love this version of Power Armor as it offers enhanced defensive capabilities, greater mobility, and improved resistance against both ballistic and energy weapons. Power Armor and Fallout have increased in popularity after the exceptional live-action series hit TV screens with Amazon Prime.

To take advantage of this growing fandom, threezero has unveiled that their original T-60 Power Armor 1/6 scale figure is getting a reissue. That sleek weathered sliver armor is back with 35 points of articulation and will feature removable armor pieces. Show the frame underneath the suit, witness the Lone Survivor wearing it, and customize the suit how you like with some of threezero's other Power Armor 1/6 scale figures. This bad boy comes in at 430 Caps, and pre-orders are live online with a Q4 2024 release.

Fallout 1/6 T-60 Power Armor

"From the highly-acclaimed Fallout video game franchise, threezero is releasing a reissue of the T-60 Power Armor! One of the most advanced models of power armor, the T-60 is one of the most widely-used in the game, presented here with an articulated endoskeleton body, detailed T-60 outer-armor plating, and assault rifle. The 1/6 T-60 Power Armor showcases a burnt iron color scheme. Along with threezero's exquisite weathering paint technique, the figure captures the armor's post-apocalyptic aesthetic."

"The 1/6 T-60 Power Armor is built upon an endoskeleton frame with over 35 points of articulation and magnetic connection points, allowing for freely interchangeable armor pieces that are compatible with all other threezero Fallout 1/6 Power Armor figures. The helmet features an LED light-up function, and accessories include a detailed male head sculpt that can be swapped with the armor helmet as well as an assault rifle with two exchangeable magazines and a removable scope."

