Threezero Takes Flight with New Transformers MDLX Acid Storm Figure

Threezero is back with some brand new MDLX figures from the world of Transformers including the Decepticon known as Acid Storm

Threezero is back with some brand new Transformers MDLX figures as another Seeker has landed. Acid Storm has arrived, and he is a member of the Decepticons but is known for his mastery of weather-based attacks. He is one of the lesser-known Seekers, a group of aerial fighters led by Starscream, but Acid Storm stands out for his ability and color. Acid Storm has an eye-popping neon green deco and the unique ability to manipulate localized weather patterns, including acid rain storms. Threezero now brings this deadly and colorful Decpriocn to life with their latest MDLX figure that stands 7.8" tall and features 50 points of articulation.

These Transformers do not transform, but they capture all the details of these bots in their robot form, unlike creations before them. They also have a die-cast frame to really amp up the articulation and make sure they can stop any Autobot that gets in their way. Acid Storm comes with a swappable faceplate, cannons, blades, a detachable wing system, and a variety of hands. Build up your Seeker army with this new MDLX release that is set for a Q4 2024 release. pre-orders are not live yet but can be seen on the threezero Store.

"threezero is proud to announce the release of Transformers MDLX Acid Storm! Despite his bright appearance, Acid Storm is no joke in combat situations, especially with his lethal acid rain attacks! Don't miss out on adding this member of the Decepticon Rainmakers to your collection! MDLX Acid Storm stands approximately 7.8" (20cm) tall to the top of his wings, with approximately 50 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include two interchangeable faces, a detachable wing system, two detachable cannons, two detachable blades, and four pairs of interchangeable hands."

"MDLX is a series of articulated figures that capture the spirit of threezero's renowned DLX series at a smaller scale. It has a similar high range of articulation and enhanced durability, all at a groundbreaking, affordable price. MDLX figures feature threezero's unique die-cast alloy and engineering-grade plastics frame system, which enhances the figure's tactile playability and durability."

