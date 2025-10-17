Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: power rangers, Threezero

Threezero Unveils New Power Rangers 1/6 Lord Drakkon Evo III Figure

New Mighty Morphin Power Rangers FigZero coming soon from threezero with the FigZero 1/6 scale Lord Drakkon Evo III figure

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, Lord Drakkon EVO III represents the ultimate evolution of the villainous Lord Drakkon. Having acquired the "Heart of the Master" and fused powers from multiple Rangers, EVO III grants Drakkon nearly godlike abilities—including reshaping reality and wielding corrupted Ranger tech. Threezero now captures this sinister Power Rangers villain in his sleek black and gold armor for a brand new 1/6 scale FigZero release.

Lord Drakkon will feature a fabric outfit with a dragon‑styled helmet, red chest crystal, and wired cape inspired by his appearance in the Shattered Grid comic book series. As for accessories, threezero has included swappable hands, along with the Dragon Dagger, Saba, and a set of green lighting effects. The Power Rangers Lord Drakkon Evo III 1/6 scale figure is priced at $163.99 and is set for a Q1 2026 release date. Pre-orders are already live, and be sure to snag up threezero's previous Lord Drakkon figure for a complete set.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – FigZero 1/6 Lord Drakkon Evo III

"threezero proudly presents the ultimate form of Lord Drakkon! The FigZero 1/6 Lord Drakkon Evo III fully articulated figure captures the appearance of Lord Drakkon after obtaining the third evolution of his powers in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid comic book series!"

"The FigZero 1/6 Lord Drakkon Evo III stands approximately 12 inches (30 cm) tall and features about 34 points of articulation. The figure wears a specially designed Lord Drakkon Evo III helmet and a hand-tailored black suit, which showcases various fabric textures for a rich visual appeal. Additionally, this figure is adorned with a poseable cape that contains built-in metal wiring, along with gold accessories including a belt, shield, arm braces, and helmet. The red chest crystal is made of transparent material to enrich the detail on the Dragon Shield."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!