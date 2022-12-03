Threezero's Iron Man Hall of Armor Continues with Mark 42 DLX Figure

It is time to suit up once more as threezero is back with yet another addition to their Iron Man Hall of armor collection. It is time to continue the House Party Protocol as a new set of armor has arrived from Iron Man 3. The slick Mark 42 armor comes to life, showcasing its golden design with a red undertone. This was Tony Stark's final suit in the film, and threezero has brought it to life for their 1/12 DLX die-cast line standing at 6.9" tall and featuring 48 points of articulation. Just like the rest of the DLX Iron Man suits, LEDs are featured in his head and chest giving an extra set of zest to this figure. As for accessories, five swappable pairs of hands are included, along with arm missiles and effects for repulsers and boosters. These figures are must-own collectibles for any Iron Man or MCU collector, and the Mark 42 armor is priced at $99.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to snag up some suits of armor as well from throughout the Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga.

The Mark 42 Armor Deploys into Action with threezero

"threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to present the DLX Iron Man Mark 42 as the next figure in the Marvel DLX series. The Mark 42 armor adopts a shimmering gold as the main tone with red as its secondary color, and a multi-layer metallic coating process is applied to accurately replicate the design of Tony Stark's suit, as seen in the movie Iron Man 3. This fully-articulated collectible figure stands approximately at 6.9" (~17.5cm) tall and is constructed of threezero's renown DLX die-cast system with 48 points of articulation."

"Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance. LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the two flight panels on the back can flip to open and closed. Additional equipment and accessories include five pairs of interchangeable hands, two arm missiles that connect to both forearms, effect parts for shooting and flight poses, and a DLX action stand; all allowing for a wide variety of display possibilities!"

FEATURES

Approximately 6.9 inches (~17.5cm) tall

48 points of articulation

Two (2) foldable air flaps on the back

ACCESSORIES

Five (5) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of relaxed hands, one (1) pair of shooting hands, one (1) pair of shooting hands to attach the effects, and one (1) pair of flight hands

Two (2) detachable Arm Missiles

Two (2) pairs of effect parts: One (1) pair of shooting effects, and one (1) pair of flying effects (for the feet)

One (1) DLX action stand

*LED FEATURES

Eyes

Chest

*LED FEATURES require AG1 batteries x 4 (Batteries Not Included)