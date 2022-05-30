TMNT Mirage Fugitoid Figure From NECA Is A Delight

TMNT collectors have been hounding NECA to get off their butts and make more Mirage-era figures for years now. Their figures of the four brothers are some of the most sought after and highest price figures on the aftermarket, and for years we have waited to add more Mirage to our shelves. Well, wait no longer. Four Mirage era figures are on the way this year that we know about, with Fugitoid kicking things off. He was released first at Target stores earlier this year, part of their Haul-a-Thon, and will be available everywhere soon. NECA sent us over one to take pics of, so check him out below. Spoiler: he is pretty neat.

Fugitoid Should Make TMNT Collectors Pretty Happy

I love this box that the figure comes in so much. I am glad they are doing something a little different from the animated TMNT line and movie line. The box is small and compact and features tons of winks and nods to the Mirage comics, as well as sweet Kevin Eastman key art. I love the cross-sell on the back as well; that is something that is needed on toys again. Show us what else is coming on the back; that is part of the charm! I even love the tan coloring; what a perfect color choice. This is as good as it gets for figure packaging folks.

When you open Fugitoid, he is an odd little figure. Kudos to NECA for also including the cool Mirage street scene for diorama display collectors. Fugitoid features no knee or elbow joints; instead, a bendy wire provides lots of unique opportunities for posing. The shoulders and legs feature swivel action to aid in that as well. It makes the figure feel special, that is for sure. TMNT fans should appreciate the paint aps here, as he looks like he walked right off the pages of Gobbledygook. His "hands" are super easy to switch, but fyi: make sure to gently twist them off. The fingers will break off if you just try to yank them that way to switch them. He also comes with an array of accessories and weapons, including the Gravitic Equalizer. All make for a ton of different looks you can give him; there is no wrong answer.

I liked this guy a lot more than I thought I would and am happy to have him on my TMNT displays. Now, for those of us who missed the original brother's release, let's get those out again soon. Fugitoid is a great continuation of the Mirage line, however, and in some ways, there would be no TMNT without him. You can grab this figure at Target stores or put in a preorder right here.