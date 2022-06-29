NECA Reveals Three NEW TMNT Figures, Including Mirage Casey

NECA has opened up preorders for three new TMNT figures, including two Mirage Comics figures sure to be a hit with fans and the latest Universal Monsters collaboration. That figure was teased before, but now we have a great look at Splinter as Van Helsing and coming with a plethora of monster hunting accessories and interchangeable parts. The two Mirage figures revealed were Casey Jones, which could not look cooler and maybe be the best-looking Casey yet, and the Ultrom, which includes a sippy cup, which is incredible. Below you can find all three figures with more information, and you can preorder them all right here.

"Trouble with monsters? Call the rat with the hat! NECA's newest release in its Universal Monsters x TMNT action figure line is Splinter! This continuing line pays tribute to the world's most famous turtles and Universal's icons of horror. Splinter as Van Helsing reimagines the Turtles' sensei as the famous vampire hunter, and he's equipped with the tools for taming terrors! This 7" scale figure includes crossbow, arrows, quiver, knife, stakes, interchangeable heads, and swappable hands. Comes in a collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap."

"Based on the original Eastman & Laird Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios! Masked vigilante (and sporting goods enthusiast) Casey Jones is on a mission to rid the streets of scumbags by any means necessary. You might think a slightly unstable guy with a golf bag full of "crime-fighting tools" would be a strange ally for the TMNT, but a wise man finds friends in the unlikeliest places! Casey stands approximately 7″ tall and includes interchangeable heads and hands, plus hockey mask, golf bag, bats, hockey stick, and golf club! Comes in all-new special comic-book-themed window box packaging illustrated by Kevin Eastman."

"This NECA Ultimate Utrom figure is based on the original Eastman & Laird Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios! These robot exoskeletons look fierce, but the Utroms are peaceful aliens who crashed on Earth and have been hiding behind their shell corporation, T.C.R.I. This 7" scale exoskeleton has a removable Utrom and includes interchangeable heads and hands, blaster, tools, and… is that a sippy cup? Hey, even tentacled aliens have to stay hydrated. Comes in all-new special TMNT comic-book-themed window box packaging illustrated by Kevin Eastman."