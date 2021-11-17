TMNT Ultimates Party Wagon Up For Order Form Super7

TMNT Ultimates collectors: time to pony up. Super7 is now taking orders for their Ultimates version of the famed Party Wagon. This is one of the most iconic vehicles in the history of action figures, and they certainly have done it justice. This version is 20.25L x 13.8H x 12.5W inches and able to comfortably hold six TMNT figures inside. The roof opens, and just like the old one, armor comes down to protect the windshield. There is also a TON of accessories: battle gear for each turtle, a seven-piece tool set, a run-over mouser, bombs, pizza rims, and lot, lots, more. The only drawback really? The price. $450 it will cost fans, and while the sticker shock is real, with the amount of accessories and the sheer size of the thing, it is warranted. Not to mention how much it will cost Super7 to tool the damn thing. Check out a ton of shots of it below, and order one here.

TMNT Party Wagon Details

"Time for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates party to hit the road! Super7 is here to transport your TMNT Ultimates collection to the next level with the Party Wagon! This is no regular Turtle hooptie; it's a bodacious ride that can get SIX Ultimates figures from zero to sixty Foot Soldiers-stomped in no time flat! It's a good thing that the Ultimates Party Wagon is so roomy inside because it comes with a wagonload of Foot-fightin' tools and accessories. Plus, with an opening roof, a windshield that can either be opened safari-style or covered with armored protection, a swing out "Foot Tenderizer" side door, side & rear windows, winch with real steel chain, Whacko Bombs, and rolling wheels with real rubber tires, this Party Wagon gives the Ninja Turtles the sweetest crime-fighting ride around! The fight against Shredder and his evil minions moves fast and so should you if you want the chance to pre-order the limited edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Party Wagon!"

Party Wagon

4 Sets of Turtle headwear accessories Helmet Welding helmet Flight goggles Sunglasses

7-Piece tool set with toolbox

Damaged Mouser

Sticker sheet

Ooze canister

2 Whacko Bombs

Pizza-rims

Boombox

Radar dish

Winch and tow hook