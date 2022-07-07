TMNT Super7 Mutagen Ooze Glow Ultimates Up For Preorder

TMNT Ultimates collectors have a new bundle to consider right now, as Super7 has put up for order a four-pack set of Raph, Donnie, Leo, and Mikey, this time all in what they are calling a "Mutagen Ooze" glow style. Basically, these are the original releases; only they glow in the dark. Each figure comes with interchangeable parts, character-specific weapons, and canisters of mutagen. All will be housed in special themed Ultimates packaging. Oddly, these will run you $65 a figure, hopefully not signaling another price increase for Ultimates. These TMNT figures are only available to order through Super7 right here. Check them out below, as well as full details of what comes in the box.

Super7 GLOW TMNT Ultimates Up For Order For 30 Days

"Pay tribute to the mutagen ooze that started it all with this glow-in-the-dark wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Figures, a pre-order exclusive to Super7.com! Featuring green glow-in-the-dark figures of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, these 7" scale highly articulated TMNT ULTIMATES! Mutagen Ooze figures come with interchangeable heads & hands as well as glow-in-the-dark weapons, accessories, and packaging detail! You'll be green with envy if you miss out on these made-to-order figures, so don't snooze on the ooze!"

Donatello

2x Interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Closed mouth head

8x Interchangeable hands 2x Gripping hands (horizontal hinge) 2x Gripping hands (vertical hinge) 2x Expressive hands 2x Fist hands

2x Bo Staffs

1x Mutagen canister

1x Pizza slice

1x Communicator (open)

1x Communicator (closed)

1x Baby turtle

Leonardo

2x Interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Determined head

8x Interchangeable hands 2x Gripping hands (horizontal hinge) 2x Gripping hands (vertical hinge) 2x Expressive hands 2x Fist hands

2x Katanas

1x Mutagen canister

1x Pizza slice

1x Communicator (open)

1x Communicator (closed)

1x Baby turtle

Michelangelo

2x interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Smiling head

8x interchangeable hands 2x Gripping hands (horizontal hinge) 2x Gripping hands (vertical hinge) 2x Expressive hands 2x Fist hands

2x Nunchucks

1x Mutagen canister

1x Pizza slice

1x Communicator (open)

1x Communicator (closed)

1x Baby turtle

Raphael

2x Interchangeable heads 1x Neutral head 1x Determined head

8x Interchangeable hands 2x Gripping hands (horizontal hinge) 2x Gripping hands (vertical hinge) 2x Expressive hands 2x Fist hands

2x Sais

1x Mutagen canister

1x Pizza slice

1x Communicator (open)

1x Communicator (closed)

1x Baby turtle

Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, tmnt, ultimates