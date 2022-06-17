Toxic Crusaders Ultimates Wave 3 Up For Order From Super7

Toxic Crusaders fans have been hounding Super7 to do more figures from their beloved line, and today they got their wish, as three more Ultimates were put up for order. An epic version of Toxie, Junkyard and Radiation were all revealed, all coming with tons of accessories and in the classic Ultimates packaging. The 90's cartoon is fertile ground for them to make more as well, so I expect this to be far from the end of these Toxic Crusaders figures as well. Take a look below.

"From the Tromaville Dumps to your collection! The new Super7 Toxic Crusaders ULTIMATES! figures are here to help you relive the fight against pollution and the alien invaders from planet Smogula! These highly articulated, intricately detailed figures of your favorite hideously deformed creatures of superhuman size and strength will be prime additions to any Toxic Crusaders menagerie or collection of vintage 90's animation memorabilia! Don't miss out on your chance to clean up with these made-to-order, Toxic Crusaders ULTIMATES! figures, or you'll surely be down in the dumps!"





Product Features 7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Toxic Crusaders TV series

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents Toxie figure 3 Head sculpts 3 Pairs of hands Blobbie 3 Grenades Shield Mop with flag Tutu Bandolier

Junkyard figure 2 Head sculpts 3 Pairs of hands Flag Newspaper Blaster Spike bone Belt

Radiation Ranger figure 4 Pairs of hands Barrel shield Blaster Backpack 2 Bombs

Again, I think a lot of these are still waiting in the wings to be made, some of which haven't had toys in decades. Each Toxic Crusaders Ultimates figure will cost you $55, and they can be ordered for the next 30 days right here. All three look fantastic and should be wonderful additions to any collection, even if you just like funky-looking toys.