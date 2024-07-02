Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, rick and morty, sdcc

Toxic Rick and Morty Come to SDCC 2024 from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is back with some new limited edition exclusives for San Diego Comic Con including Toxic version of Rick and Morty

The toxic variants of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith are arriving at San Diego Comic Con 2024 as Beast Kingdom's latest exclusives. Coming to life from the Rick and Morty episode "Rest and Ricklaxation" from Season 3, Rick uses an alien spa machine with Morty to remove their toxins. However, this ended up creating toxic versions of themselves, which captured their worst traits. Toxic Rick is narcissistic and destructive, while Toxic Morty is full of insecurity, self-loathing, and overly dependent on Rick. The episode explores their chaotic rampage to take on their "real" versions and bring everyone's toxic traits to life.

Now, Beast Kingdom is changing up their previous Dynamic 8ction Heroes figures by giving them new Toxic Variants. Both figures will feature the same accessories as their previous releases but with a new glow-in-the-dark green deco. Rick features his portal gun, swappable faces, and a portal backdrop, while Morty gets swappable faces and a memory helmet. Toxic Rick and Morty are priced at $59.99 each, they are set for a July 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online with Beast Kingdom.

Beast Kingdom Gets Toxic with New SDCC 2024 Exclusive

"After a tiring adventure, Rick and Morty decided they needed a vacation. But when they tried a special detox machine, things got a little out of control. Inspired by the sixth episode of season three of titled "Rest and Ricklaxation," Beast Kingdom has released the DAH Toxic Morty Special Edition. The DAH Morty action figure vividly recreates a highly posable action figure with 16 points of articulation."

"The 'Rick Sanchez' action figure brings to life the quirky old man who embarks on adventures through various absurd parallel universes alongside his grandson Morty. With 16 points of articulation, the special edition Rick uses the luminous material to reproduce Toxic Rick, under normal conditions, it appears in the toxic green color as seen in the movie, but in the dark, it transforms into a glowing state."

