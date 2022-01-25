Toy Fair UK – 174 Photos From Opening Press Day

Today was the opening Press Day at Toy Fair London 2022, one of the only big Toy Fairs still running right now> I managed to turn up after the big crowds and wandered around Olympia hall taking photos where I was allowed to (and through the windows of places where I was not). Lots of stuff to talk about in upcoming articles but I thought I'd burn through the remains of my data plan and get these photos up for your browsing pleasure. By bias, of course, was to IP stuff, so see plenty of Marvel and DC, as well as Harry Potter, Star Wars, Games Workshop, Bandai, Doctor Who, Funko, Todd McFarlane Toys and a little Peppa Pig as well. The mascot parade was out as well, with Teletubbies and Paw Patrol roaming the corridors and blocking booths. Vaccination or a COVID negative result was necessary for entrance, and mask-wearing was pretty ubiquitous. And I had two people right there and then offer to buy my own San Diego Comic-Con mask off my face. And no, of course I didn't sell. For me, the highlight of Toy Fair 2022 had to be the clockwork self-assemble stand with the clock, train and guns on display. As much as the massive Funko Deadpool calls to me, there is nothing quite like a clockwork clock, even if the pieces are made of plastic. Now to try and sneak back into the Bandai booth and evade their no-photo policy… no of course not, I'm a good boy. That's what the booth side windows are for.

The Toy Fair is the UK's largest dedicated toy, game and hobby trade show taking place annually at the end of January at Olympia London. The toy industry's showcase welcomes more than 260 companies exhibiting thousands of products to visitors including retailers, buyers, media and the wider industry.