Transformers Beast Wars Antagony Figure Coming Soon from Hasbro

The battle between Autobots and Decepticons rages on an Hasbro continues to brings the Transformers action to life with new collectibles

Hasbro has a new Transformers release for fans as a new Generations Selects release has arrived. The Generations Selects is Hasbro's fan-dedicated line that is filled with fan-favorite and special edition characters you are not usually found in the main line. Beast Wars fans are getting a blast from the past as the 1998 BotCon exclusive Antagony is back! That is right; this carpenter ant is ready to sink her teeth into any Autobot that gets in her way in just 26 steps. She will come with a blaster and an alternate head and features articulated limbs and a jaw. Your Transformers Beast Wars collection will not be complete without Antagony, and she is priced at $34.99. Transformers Generations Selects fans can find her right here with an October 2023 release.

Transformers Generations Selects Voyager Class Antagony

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with the Transformers Generations Selects Voyager Class Antagony figure! Generations Selects adult collectibles are a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. Convert the Transformers Beast Wars Antagony figure from robot to carpenter ant mode! Pose out with the included blaster accessory that attaches in both modes. This Antagony toy is inspired by the original 1998 Antagony action figure."

Includes Figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

EXPAND YOUR COLLECTION WITH SPECIAL EDITION FIGURES: Transformers Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the main line

INSPIRED BY THE BOTCON EXCLUSIVE FIGURE: This Antagony robot toy features deco and details inspired by the original 1998 figure originally released for BotCon

CLASSIC TRANSFORMERS CONVERSION: This Transformers Beast Wars Antagony figure converts from robot to carpenter ant mode in 26 steps and comes with a blaster accessory and an alt head

REALITIC BEAST DETAILS: Features articulated mandibles, legs, antennae, and robot jaw. Includes realistic molded carpenter ant textures

ACTION FIGURES FOR ADULTS: Look for more Generations Selects Transformers figures, great adult collectibles for fans (each sold separately, subject to availability)

