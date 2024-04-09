Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: Bumblebee Concept Art Sunstreaker Revealed by Hasbro

Get ready for a taste of Energon as Hasbro has debuted a few new Transformers figures from the expanded universe

Transformers: Bumblebee was a welcome addition to the live-action line of the Transformers films. One of the more intriguing sequences of the film was the Battle for Cybertron, taking fans right into the action and showing the explosive fight between the Autobots and the Deceptions. While the film was specifically about Bumblebee, the Concept Art book featured a closer look at some of the other Autobots on Cybertron that did not get enough live-action screen time. Hasbro has been doing an impressive job bringing these Transformers Concept Art figures to life, including their latest release with Sunstreaker.

Never actually showing up in the Bumblebee film, Sunstreaker now gets his time to shine in your growing collection. This Autobot comes in at 4.5 inches tall, features a new live-action design, and will transform into his Cybertronian car mode in just 19 steps. He will come with two blasters and a Cybertron Fall backdrop to help bring his display to life. The Transformers: Bumblebee figure is set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are live online with Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Transformers: Bumblebee 111 Concept Art Sunstreaker

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Studio Series Deluxe Class Concept Art Sunstreaker action figure, inspired by concept art from Transformers: Bumblebee! Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories."

BUMBLEBEE CONCEPT ART SUNSTREAKER: This Transformers Studio Series 111 Concept Art Sunstreaker action figure is inspired by concept art of Sunstreaker that was planned for but never used in the Transformers: Bumblebee movie

STUDIO SERIES DELUXE CLASS: This 4.5-inch (11.5 cm) collectible action figure is highly articulated for posability and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series toy features classic conversion between robot and Cybertronian sports car modes in 19 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with 2 blaster accessories that attach in both modes

